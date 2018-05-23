Schools 'losing money when we need it most'

Video

Rob Williams, director of policy for the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Cymru, said it is a disgrace that schools in Wales have lost £4m by paying the UK government's apprenticeship levy.

Employers with wage bills above £3m pay the tax, which aims to ensure larger firms contribute to the costs of training.

UK ministers have said Wales receives a "fair share" of the levy's proceeds and Welsh ministers decide how it is spent.

But the Welsh Government said that cash was "largely offset" by other cuts.

Mr Williams told the BBC's Wales Live programme schools were losing the money at a time they needed it most.