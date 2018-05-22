Police bodycam shows Trump resort shooting
Bodycam shows moment police arrived at Trump resort shooting

Florida police have released video of officers arriving at the scene of the shooting at President Donald Trump's golf resort near Miami.

The incident on Friday led to the gunman, identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, being shot in the legs before his arrest.

  • 22 May 2018
