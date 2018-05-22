Media player
Manchester attack: Coronation Street stars reflect
Coronation Street actors Sally Ann Matthews and Georgia Taylor have been reflecting on the Manchester Arena attack, a year on.
Sally Ann, who plays Jenny Bradley, told BBC Radio 5 live that “time stood a bit still that night”.
