Dormouse surveys in the Blackdown Hills
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somerset dormouse population survey starts

Volunteers monitoring dormouse numbers in Somerset have started their latest round of surveys.

Two years ago, 50 dormouse boxes were installed at Cross Land wood near Wellington.

Nationally, dormouse numbers are in decline but this woodland has been coppiced to help them thrive.

  • 18 May 2018