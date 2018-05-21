Lost photos of an old New York summer
Almost 3,000 newly-discovered photos show New Yorkers having fun, even during the city's darkest days in the 1970s. Where did they come from?

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans.

  • 21 May 2018
