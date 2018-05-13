Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France attack: 'His hands were covered in blood'
Police shot dead an attacker who killed a man and injured four others in the busy Opéra district of Paris on Saturday. Jonathan, a waiter in a nearby restaurant, watched as events unfolded.
-
13 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window