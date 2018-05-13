'His hands were covered in blood'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

France attack: 'His hands were covered in blood'

Police shot dead an attacker who killed a man and injured four others in the busy Opéra district of Paris on Saturday. Jonathan, a waiter in a nearby restaurant, watched as events unfolded.

  • 13 May 2018
Go to next video: Aftermath of Paris 'terror' attack