GDPR: Your data protection questions answered
GDPR is a new data protection law which comes into force in the UK in May.
BBC Radio 5 live presenters Sean Farrington and Rachel Burden put listener's questions on GDPR to Deputy Information Commissioner Steve Wood.
It will change how companies and individuals collect, store and share data.
27 Apr 2018
