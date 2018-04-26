Media player
TSB boss Paul Pester says bank is on its knees over IT chaos
TSB boss Paul Pester has told BBC Radio 5 live that the ongoing online and mobile banking issues are "unacceptable".
Speaking to Sean Farrington, he said: "We are on our knees, we will come back fighting."
26 Apr 2018
