Royal Wedding fans create Windsor Castle dog kennel
A lottery-winning couple have told BBC Radio 5 live about a Windsor Castle kennel they've had built for their dog Archie to enjoy the royal wedding.
Speaking to Anna Foster, Susan and Michael Crossland from West Yorkshire explained how they even installed a doggy hot tub and throne.
25 Apr 2018
