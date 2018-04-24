Media player
Former DEA agent: 'The moment I caught drug lord El Chapo'
A former DEA Special Agent has told BBC Radio 5 live about the dramatic moment he came face to face with notorious Mexican drug lord "El Chapo" in 2014.
Speaking to Anna Foster, Andrew Hogan explained how he went undercover to catch Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
