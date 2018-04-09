Loyalist statement 'about new beginnings'

Video

The Rev Harold Good has described a statement issued by loyalists condemning criminality as a "very important step" in transforming Northern Ireland.

The former President of the Methodist Church made the comments at a press conference on Monday.

In their first joint statement since the loyalist ceasefire in 1994, the Ulster Defence Association, Ulster Volunteer Force and Red Hand Commando said they fully supported the rule of law.

Rev Good said if the church leaders "were not convinced of the total sincerity of this initiative, we would not be here".