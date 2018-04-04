'Restoring order' far-right style

Video

It's just over four years since the climax of the so-called Maidan revolution in Ukraine.

Months of street protests ended with a violent crackdown by the security forces, which lead to the then president, pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych, fleeing the country into exile.

In the elections that followed, Ukrainian far right movements, which had been prominent in the protests - were expected to do well but failed to make much of an impact.

Now, with a new vote due in 2019, they're increasing their visibility again – and one controversial group in particular has caught the public eye: The National Militia.

Jonah Fisher reports.