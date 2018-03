Video

Viktoria Skripal, the niece of the poisoned Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, told the BBC she hopes a miracle will happen.

Three weeks after the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical condition.

Viktoria Skripal is one of their closest living relatives and she spoke exclusively to BBC Russian's Olga Ivshina in Russia about how the family are coping.