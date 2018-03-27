Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Exonerated Chicago man gets old job back, 23 years on
Nevest Coleman was released from prison in November after DNA evidence cleared him of a 1994 rape and murder. He returned to his old job as a groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox, a Major League Baseball team.
27 Mar 2018
