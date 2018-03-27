Exonerated Chicago man gets old job back
Exonerated Chicago man gets old job back, 23 years on

Nevest Coleman was released from prison in November after DNA evidence cleared him of a 1994 rape and murder. He returned to his old job as a groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox, a Major League Baseball team.

