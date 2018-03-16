Rosacea sufferer Lex:'You have to present the perfect face online'
Rosacea sufferer and blogger Lex describes rosacea as feeling like sunburn, like a pulse in her face.

She told BBC Radio 5 live she finds it hard to be honest about her skin condition because of the pressure to show the "perfect" face online.

