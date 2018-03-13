Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tillerson sacking: Rex's aides never saw it coming either
Rex Tillerson's adviser also had no idea his boss faced the axe judging by what he told the BBC days before he was fired.
Under Secretary Steve Goldstein, a Trump appointee who was unanimously confirmed by the Senate, has also been sacked by the White House.
-
13 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window