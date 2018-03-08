Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Susan Sarandon: Casting couch won't go away
Actress Susan Sarandon says the casting couch will never go away in Hollywood.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, the Oscar-winning actress said that no one will ever stop sexual relationships happening in the film industry.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window