Pupils versus teachers snowball fight

A primary school head teacher has allowed his pupils to take on teachers in a snowball fight.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, Mr Snow, of Alleyn Court Prep School in Southend, said it’s important for pupils to see teachers in a different light.
28 Feb 2018
