Video

A child with Down's syndrome has been left on a school bus, prompting a council apology.

Alex, 13, did not return home from Ysgol y Deri School in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan on 29 January, and was later found at a bus depot in Barry.

His mother, Victoria Jones, said she was "angry" and the incident had left her "emotional and panicky".

The council said CJ Contract Services' contract for Alex had been terminated. The bus company declined to comment.