'I can't deny there have been tensions'

There were "concerns" within Labour over Jack Sargeant's by-election campaign in Alyn and Deeside, the economy secretary has admitted.

Mr Sargeant won Tuesday's assembly election and will succeed his father, Carl Sargeant, who died after being sacked from the Welsh Government in November.

Ken Skates told BBC One's Wales Live programme there were "tensions" within the party during the by-election but stressed it was also a campaign of "warmth".