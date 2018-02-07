A 'thrill' for parents to watch Parkes

Video

The parents of Wales rugby international Hadleigh Parkes have spoken of the "thrill" they experienced after flying 12,000 miles to watch their son make his Six Nations debut.

Parkes played the full 80 minutes at centre in front of a packed crowed at the Principality Stadium, setting up Steff Evans to run in the fourth try of the match.

Bill and Janet Parkes said the atmosphere was "fantastic" and the singing at the stadium "superb".

Parkes even saw his parents sat in the crowd as they appeared on the big screen, which he described as "awesome".