Video

The partner of New Zealand's Prime Minister has spoken to 5 live about his impending new role as a stay-at-home dad.

Clarke Gayford, who is a popular TV presenter in the country, will be at home full-time when Jacinda Ardern returns to her position as Prime Minister.

Speaking to 5 live’s Rachel Burden, Clarke said “there was a variety of things that we had to do to try and keep [the pregnancy] quiet, including seeing specialists at night in places that looked perhaps not like a clinic!”