Restoration of Stormont 'remains a priority', NI Secretary says
Secretary of State Karen Bradley has told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee she will update the House of Commons on Wednesday 7 February regarding the talks process at Stormont.
She said that her "absolute priority" was to get devolved government "up and running".
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
