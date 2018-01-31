'It is time to put the public interest first'
Video

Mr Justice O'Hara calls on medical professionals to put the public interest first.

Mr Justice O'Hara called on medical professionals to put the public interest before their own reputations.

He was speaking as he delivered a report following an inquiry into hyponatraemia-related deaths.

It found that four deaths were avoidable.