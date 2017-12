Video

Nearly 1,000 followers of Turkey's Gulen Movement are believed to have fled to Greece since July 2016.

Turkish authorities accuse Fethullah Gulen supporters of being behind last year’s coup attempt in the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to ask for the extradition of members of the Gulen network in his upcoming visit to Greece.

Reporter: Cagil Kasapoglu Producer: Efrem Gebreab