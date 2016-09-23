How to fix Africa's heart disease epidemic

Heart disease in Africa, 50 years on from world's first transplant
Fifty years ago this week, the world's first person-to-person heart transplant was carried out in South Africa.
Despite the famous breakthrough being made on the continent half a decade ago, heart disease is today the biggest cause of death in Africans over 30.
We spoke to one of the continent's leading experts on heart disease to find out why it still kills so many people and what can be done about it.
