'They want to kill us'

Video

Police in Papua New Guinea (PNG) have entered a former Australian-run detention centre to try to get asylum seekers who remain there to leave.

Hundreds of men have refused to leave the Manus Island centre since it was closed on 31 October, citing fears for their safety in the local community.

