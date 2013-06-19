The Shane Williams Grogg worth £1,500

Video

A unique Shane Williams Grogg made for a charity auction is believed to be the most expensive, selling for £1,500.

The figures are made by one man in Pontypridd.

However, it is those no longer made or one-offs produced for charity that change hands for large sums on the internet or can be picked up cheaply at car boot sales.

Collector Anne Danks from Monmouthshire paid £1,500 for the only Shane Williams produced in his Japanese club colours, in an auction for Velindre cancer centre in Cardiff.