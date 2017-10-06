Video

Theresa May cannot lead the Conservative Party into the next general election but this is not the time for her to step down, according to David Cameron's former chief spin doctor.

In a personal film for This Week, Andy Coulson said the prime minister has two important jobs left to do before she leaves the political stage.

One was to hold an autumn reshuffle to "get shot of her self-obsessed foreign secretary" and promote potential leadership candidates, the second was to finish the Brexit deal, he said.