Why I took photos of Grenfell victim

On the night of the Grenfell fire, North Kensington resident Omega Mwaikambo discovered a body outside his flat. He took photos of the corpse and uploaded them to Twitter and Facebook.

He was later arrested under the 2003 Communications Act for posting offensive images on social media, and was sentenced to three months in jail.

Now free, he admits he was wrong, but blames his actions on the trauma he felt at the time.

"I can understand why people are angry. Why would anybody take a photo of a dead person, if they were in a normal state of mind? Why would anybody do such a thing?"