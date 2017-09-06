No plans to sell QPR says chairman Tony Fernandes

Video

Businessman Tony Fernandes bought the English football team Queens Park Rangers and attempted to turn them into a mainstay of the lucrative Premier League.

He put a lot of money into the club only to see it relegated to the Championship league. But Mr Fernandes is positive about the long term future of QPR and despite setbacks, tells BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur, that he has no plans to sell up.

He thinks the huge amount of money involved in modern football is an inevitable function of the free market in a popular sport.

Mr Fernandes founded AirAsia which he transformed from an aviation minnow - boasting a couple of aircraft in Malaysia - to a significant regional player with 200 aircraft, 120 destinations and tens of millions of passengers every year.

He says his airline had gone through troubled times in the past.

