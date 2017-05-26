What does top chef Yotam Ottolenghi feed his children?

Video

What do top chefs pack in their children's school lunch boxes? The answer may surprise you... It seems that even top chef and restaurateur, Yotam Ottolenghi, finds it hard to escape the stresses of parental life:

"I make compromises all the time." he told Nick Robinson on the Today programme.

Mr Ottolenghi wanted to press the importance of free school meals saying children get to eat a proper meal in the middle of the day that way.