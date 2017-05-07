Video

Plaid Cymru's general election co-ordinator Adam Price says only his party can speak for Wales.

Plaid Cymru's general campaign co-ordinator has said he "couldn't have asked for a better platform" after the party gained more than 30 seats at the local council elections.

Adam Price said it had been close to Plaid Cymru's best ever local election results, although the party failed to gain control of key target authorities such as Carmarthenshire.

He told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales that in a time of great change, people were "looking for new leadership in Wales".