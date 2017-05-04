Video

The National Library of Wales and BBC Wales plan to give the public access to the broadcaster's archives.

A project to create a national broadcast archive could be in line for a £5m lottery grant.

The National Library of Wales and BBC Wales will develop plans to give the public access to 160,000 recordings dating back to the 1930s and about 1,000 programme clips.

Work will be undertaken at four digital hubs in Aberystwyth, Cardiff, Carmarthen and Wrexham.

Recordings that could be made available include 1978 film Grand Slam starring Windsor Davies.

The plan is to make them available online.