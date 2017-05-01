Video

Environmentally-friendly all-terrain wheelchair users take to accessible paths in Loch Lomond National Park as part of a scheme to widen access in the area.

Transcript:

Reporter:Loch Lomond National Park covers 720 square miles and if you're a walker, there's no shortage of paths.

There are 450 miles of them and that's just the main routes.

The national park wanted to be accessible to more people. That's why in recent years they've spent millions upgrading the trails and walkways.

One organisation that's benefitting is Trossachs Mobility with their all-terrain wheelchairs.

These go-anywhere electric wheelchairs are relatively slow so don't do any damage to the environment.

Amanda Lees:

So I have muscular dystrophy. I find walking quite difficult, I get tired quite quickly and so it means I can get out in the countryside, enjoy some stuff with my friends and just get out there and do something exciting.

Reporter:

Wheelchair user Gordon Wilson is one of the men behind Trossachs Mobility.

Gordon Wilson, Trossachs Mobility:

It's just like a normal wheelchair. It doesn't go fast, it goes to the speed that you wish it to go and you just take in the scenery as you're going along.

Reporter:

Now the fact that I'm blind doesn't stop me from using one of these.

This is the kind of walking that I like.

Apparently, I can sit in this and someone can operate it for me by remote control.

Malcolm is going to help me here and help me get into this machine first of all.

Man:

Just lift the bar up first.

Reporter:

I like the idea of this.

Since 2013 Loch Lomond National Park has spent £5m in improving paths and other outdoor activities.

Bridget Jones, Loch Lomond National Park:

We've done a lot of modifications to path surfaces to make them more accessible, easing gradients, removing stiles, self-closing gates so you can get through them quite straightforward.

So, yes, significant investment particularly in the cycle network, improving those links between communities and access to some of the more special places in the national park.

Reporter:

It's hoped buggies like these and more accessible paths will get more people with disabilities using Loch Lomond National Park.

Ian Hamilton, Reporting Scotland, Callendar.