Nigerian governor Amaechi on his rivalry with president

Video

Rivers, one of Nigeria's biggest oil-producing states, is governed by Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi who is embroiled in a public dispute with the president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Their supporters have had to be separated by the police, and the power struggle has prevented the state assembly from meeting since May.

He told Shaun Ley about his ambitions and what Nigerian politicians needed to address in order to stop political problems harming the economy.

You can watch the full interview on BBC World News on Thursday 25 July at 14:30 and 20:30 GMT and Friday 26 July at 00:30 BST on the BBC News Channel.