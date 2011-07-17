Murdoch in spotlight in Sunday's papers

Video

When Andrew Marr and his panel of guests reviewed Sunday's newspapers there was a notable absence in the first week since the closure of the News of the World.

Unsurprisingly, ongoing allegations related to the phone-hacking scandal and Rupert Murdoch's relationship with politicians dominated many of the papers.

The Guardian's Polly Toynbee, The Daily Mail's Max Hastings and Jeff Randall from Sky News joined Marr to give their views on the stories making the news.