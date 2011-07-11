Video
Malaysian firms' 'Ali Baba' dodge
Companies in Malaysia are manipulating a system that favours them for winning government contracts, if they encourage local employment, but the successful bidders are actually giving the work to sub contractors.
The system dubbed 'Ali Baba' is hampering the growth of employment.
The BBC's Jennifer Pak reports from Kuala Lumpur that despite decades of affirmative action many Malaysian companies still lag behind Chinese and Indian competitors.
