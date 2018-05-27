Belfast's Biggest Weekend: Day two in pictures
Ash and Franz Ferdinand were among the bands to keep the party going at the Titanic Slipways.
-
BBC
Scottish band Franz Ferdinand entertain the crowd in Belfast on the second night of the BBC's Biggest Weekend festival. The Biggest Weekend is designed as the BBC's "replacement" for Glastonbury - which is taking a fallow year in 2018.
-
BBC
Edinburgh based hip-hop group, Young Fathers, who won a Mercury Prize for their debut album in 2014, performed on the main stage at the Titanic Slipway on Saturday.
-
BBC
Swedish electronic band, Little Dragon, brought tonnes of colour to a cloudier second day in Belfast. The Biggest Weekend is also taking place in Swansea, Perth and Coventry over the bank holiday weekend.
-
BBC
Swedish singer-songwriter and rapper, Neneh Cherry in Belfast. Other artists due to play over the various venues include Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine, Rita Ora, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Paloma Faith, Simple Minds, Craig David, Jess Glynne and Taylor Swift.
-
BBC
Downpatrick-based band, Ash, played hits such as Girl From Mars and Shining Light.
-
BBC
Goldie's trademark gold teeth glimmered as the sun came back out in Belfast.
-
BBC
More Swedish representation. Sister-act First Aid Kit played their folk tunes.
-
BBC
As the sun went down, Underworld rocked Belfast.