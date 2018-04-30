Europe

Dublin's Connolly Station evacuated

  • 30 April 2018
Garda Image copyright RTE
Image caption The security alert has forced Connolly Station to close

Connolly railway station in Dublin has been evacuated due to a security alert.

A member of staff discovered what is believed to be an explosive substance at approximately 11.30 local time on Monday.

The Belfast-Dublin train will now terminate at Malahide in north County Dublin.

"Onward transport arrangements will be in place from there," Translink has tweeted.

Neighbouring houses and offices in the area of the station have been evacuated.

Irish military bomb disposal personnel are attending the incident.

