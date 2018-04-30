Dublin's Connolly Station evacuated
- 30 April 2018
Connolly railway station in Dublin has been evacuated due to a security alert.
A member of staff discovered what is believed to be an explosive substance at approximately 11.30 local time on Monday.
The Belfast-Dublin train will now terminate at Malahide in north County Dublin.
"Onward transport arrangements will be in place from there," Translink has tweeted.
Update: security alert at Connolly Station, station evacuated & closed on Garda advice.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 30, 2018
DART and Commuter which operate through Connolly to other stations are running but will not stop at Connolly.
Other trains will terminate at nearest possible stations with road transfers.
End of Twitter post by @IrishRail
Neighbouring houses and offices in the area of the station have been evacuated.
Irish military bomb disposal personnel are attending the incident.