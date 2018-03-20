Image copyright Broward County Sheriff Image caption Zachary Cruz said he wanted to "soak it all in"

The brother of the teenager charged in last month's Florida school shooting has been arrested for trespassing on the campus grounds.

An arrest report says Zachary Cruz, 18, "surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds" in Parkland.

It says he received "prior warnings" from school staff to stay away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He said he wanted "to reflect on the school shooting and soak it all in".

His 19-year-old brother is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder over the 14 February attack, and could face the death penalty.

Zachary Cruz is being held at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the arrest report, Broward County deputies said security cameras had shown him entering the premises on Monday at 16:30 local time (20:00 GMT).

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shoes mark young victims of gun violence

Last week, he wept in court as his adoptive brother appeared before a judge for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to a sheriff's report, Zachary Cruz said two days after the shooting that he was feeling guilty because he had bullied his brother when they were younger.

A Palm Beach County detective wrote in the report that Zachary Cruz might have harboured some resentment because his sibling was the "favoured brother".