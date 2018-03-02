Image copyright Reuters Image caption Delta is one of a host of American companies to cut ties with the NRA in the wake of the Florida school shooting

Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill fulfilling a Republican threat to deny Delta Air Lines a tax break after the firm cut ties with the US gun lobby.

Delta Air Lines ended its discount for members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) after a Florida school shooting left 17 people dead.

Georgia Republicans vowed to strip a bill of a jet fuel tax exemption that would benefit the carrier as a result.

Delta is one of several firms to end relations with the NRA in recent days.

The state's House of Representatives and Senate both passed a sweeping tax package within hours of each other on Thursday that was amended to exclude a $50m (£36m) sales-tax exemption on jet fuel, aimed at helping the Atlanta-based airline.

Delta irritated state lawmakers on Saturday after it dropped its discount for NRA members in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February.

The suspect in the attack, Nikolas Cruz, was said to be obsessed with guns and bought the semi-automatic rifle he allegedly used at the school in Parkland legally last year while aged 18. The shooting has renewed a national debate on gun control.

Delta joined United Airlines and several other American companies in dropping ties to the powerful gun advocacy organisation after activists called for a boycott of the NRA's corporate partners on social media.

The company said it was taking a "neutral" position on the debate despite abandoning its partnership with the NRA.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Students from the high school where the shooting took place have been at the forefront of new calls for gun control

"Out of respect for our customers and employees on both sides, Delta has taken this action to refrain from entering this debate and focus on its business," the airline said in a statement on Saturday. "Delta continues to support the 2nd Amendment."

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle threatened to block the legislation containing the lucrative tax exemption earlier this week unless the company reversed its decision.

"I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA," Mr Cagle wrote on Twitter.

"Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back."

The Georgia tax bill will now go to the desk of Republican Governor Nathan Deal, who is expected to sign it into law.