It's set to be a busy year for royal weddings with both Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie set to walk down the aisle.

Well-known personalities including Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton and Gwyneth Paltrow have also announced plans to marry their partners.

You might not be invited to any of these celebrity and society weddings, but what do you do if you have a full diary of weddings to attend?

Weddings are costly events for guests, with research from Nationwide Building Society putting the average cost of attending a wedding at £400 per guest. This includes the cost of going to the hen or stag do's.

So what do you do if you have been invited to several weddings in one year? We would like to hear your experiences.

How do you keep the costs down? Have you recycled or borrowed outfits? Have you slept in a tent to save on the cost of hotel accommodation? What has been the highest amount you have spent as a wedding guest?

