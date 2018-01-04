A suicide bomber in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, has killed at least 11 people and injured 25 others.

A suicide attacker on foot detonated his explosives, a spokesman for the city's police chief said.

The attack happened near a number of police officers who were handling a protest at the time, the interior ministry said.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) says it is behind the attack.

Its news outlet Amaq issued the claim saying a suicide attacker with an explosives vest had targeted "a gathering of Afghan intelligence and police".

The police department said five of its officers were killed and 11 injured.

The wounded have been taken to hospitals around the city.