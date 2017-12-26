Image caption The shooting happened on the Aileach Road in Londonderry

A man has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.

It happened following an altercation between two men in the Aileach Road area shortly before 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.

It was reported that a man carrying a yellow plastic bag was shot in the leg by a second man.

The assailant made off on foot, carrying what the PSNI believe was a handgun.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby church where he contacted police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We believe this was a paramilitary-style shooting and although the man's injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."

Condemnation

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has condemned those behind the attack:

"Those who have brought violence onto our streets need to understand, and they need to be made to understand, that they represent no one and have attacked all of us.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with the PSNI or with Crimestoppers. We need to take back our communities from these people.

"That can only be done if people volunteer information," he added.