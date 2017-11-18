Image copyright Getty Images Image caption You do not have to look too far into the past to see evidence of the enduring respect between the two teams

They say hard times will always reveal true friends, and that is exactly what Irish rugby authorities have taken away from their failed bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Some of the team's closest allies (both in spirit and geography) took part in the poll, but only England backed Ireland.

Their vote of confidence sparked a heartfelt thank you from Irish Rugby Football Union chief, Philip Browne.

"When the chips are down, the one country that always supports Ireland is England and we're very grateful for that," he said.

You do not have to look too far into the past to see evidence of the enduring respect between the two teams.

At the height of the Troubles, England agreed to play Ireland in Dublin, but the previous year Scotland and Wales had refused to travel because of security reasons.

England's decision to play on in 1973 was greeted with a standing ovation from grateful fans.

Ireland won the match comfortably, with an 18-9 victory.

At the post-match dinner, then England captain John Pullin famously said: "We might not be the greatest team in the world, but at least we turn up."

The England team made history again in 2007 when they were largely welcomed to Croke Park, the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) headquarters.

It was a moment many thought would never happen, the English national anthem ringing out around the grounds.

Ireland traditionally also enjoys a good relationship with the Welsh and Scottish unions.

They are all members of the Six Nations championship and the Pro 14 league, which includes Ulster, Edinburgh and the Cardiff Blues.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There is now a question mark over whether Ireland will bid again for a world cup

But a lack of support from both teams meant the Irish bid to host the World Cup in 2023 was eliminated after the first round of voting.

Asked to explain why Scotland did not support the Irish, a spokesperson for the Scottish Rugby Union said: "The voting process was confidential. We won't be commenting."

A Welsh Rugby Union spokesperson also declined to comment.

There is now a question mark over whether Ireland will bid again for the tournament.

Some of their closest friends in rugby let them down, but England did not.

In the words of one Irish source: "England were right behind us. In fairness, they always answer Ireland's call."