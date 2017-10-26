Have Your Say

Budget 2017: How can the chancellor help you?

Bank of England notes Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption How should the Chancellor balance the UK budget?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver the UK Budget on Wednesday 22 November.

It's the first statement since this year's snap general election returned the Conservative Party to power.

With continuing pressure on the nation's finances, we want to hear from you.

We're looking for a family of grandparents, parents and children who are happy to discuss their finances and to be filmed by the BBC ahead of the Budget.

What are your thoughts on helping the young out of debt by taxing older people? If you're a younger person, have you faced difficulties getting on the housing ladder? If you're an older person, are you worried about a drop in your pension pot? Email us haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include your name and contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist.

You can contact us in the in the following ways:

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

Related Topics

More on this story