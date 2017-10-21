Image caption Mr Price said the party would offer the "most comprehensive package of support for young people"

Plaid Cymru would try to wipe out youth unemployment if it were in power.

In his speech at the Plaid conference, economy spokesman Adam Price will outline what he is calling a "Youth Basic Income" for 18-24 year olds.

It will comprise of four options, including work, volunteering, education and business support grants.

Adam Price said the party would offer the "most comprehensive package of support for young people across the entire world".

Youth unemployment in Wales was 13.1% for the year to the end of June 2017. The overall unemployment rate was 4% between June and August.

Image copyright PA Image caption Plaid says it would offer 18-24 year olds a "guaranteed" job

Under the proposal, set to be announced in the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM's speech on Saturday, the "Youth Basic Income" would include:

a "guaranteed" job

a national citizen service similar to the AmeriCorps model

support for further and higher education

an enterprise allowance assisting young people to start their own businesses

Detailed research on how to finance the proposal will be undertaken by Plaid's new think tank, Nova Cambria, which will be launched before the end of the year.

Speaking ahead of his conference speech, Mr Price said: "Nova Cambria will be tasked with working up the detail of ideas that I want to see at the heart of the Plaid Cymru government of 2021, in which I hope to serve."

"From additional business support for Welsh companies, replacing the out-dated model of business rates, to delivering the most comprehensive package of support for young people across the entire world, Plaid Cymru will deliver the policies to utilise the creativity and productivity of our people to enhance the nation's prosperity," he added.

On the first day of the conference, Plaid Leader Leanne Wood said the party could back another Brexit referendum if there was no deal with the EU by March 2019.

Ms Wood also said she needs to earn the trust of non-Plaid Cymru voters and vowed to lead the party into the assembly elections in 2021.