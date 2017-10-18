BBC News Services

The NHS: How is it working for you?

open ambulance door Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BBC research reveals that hospital performance across the UK has slumped in relation to key targets on cancer care, A&E treatment and planned operations.

Doctors have warned that patients are suffering as ministers accept the NHS is struggling to keep up with growing demand.

