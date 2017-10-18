The NHS: How is it working for you?

Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BBC research reveals that hospital performance across the UK has slumped in relation to key targets on cancer care, A&E treatment and planned operations.

Doctors have warned that patients are suffering as ministers accept the NHS is struggling to keep up with growing demand.

But what is your experience of the NHS? The BBC would like to hear from you.

This is your chance to contribute to coverage across BBC News and get your voice heard.

Whether you're an NHS patient or you work for the health service, share your stories using the form below.

Patient? Doctor? Nurse? Volunteer? We want to hear your experiences of the NHS. Share your views and stories by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: