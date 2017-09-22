Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Pitch – tell us your story ideas

What story do you think the BBC should be reporting on and sharing with our audience?

'The Pitch' is a chance for young people aged 11-18 to suggest an idea for a story or report to BBC News - if you've got a great idea programmes like Radio 1's Newsbeat, CBBC Newsround and the Victoria Derbyshire Programme might come and make it with you and put it on the television, radio, online or social media.

Perhaps you've got an idea for a personal story - about you or a friend or member of your family?

Maybe there's something unique happening in your community that you think more people should know about?

Or is there an issue you are passionate about that you would like the BBC to share with a wider audience?

Click here to send us an outline of your story in either words, video, audio or pictures via the BBC School Report Uploader.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Grace wanted to tell others how bullying can be overcome. She worked with the BBC News at Six to share her story

Liv wanted to let others know what it is like to have really big feet, Blessing talked about tips to cope with exam stress and Junior reported with CBBC Newsound and BBC Breakfast about how his love of dance has helped him overcome being bullied.

Whatever your story idea is we want to hear it - tell us why the subject matters to you and some suggestions about how you would like to tell it to a BBC audience.

And don't forget the BBC tells stories in many different ways, including audio diaries, discussions, animation, video reports and short films which we share on our social media platforms.

So if you have a great story ideas send us an online of it here - your pitch can be in words, video, audio or pictures.

You need to be aged 11-18 to get involved and will need to get permission from your parent/guardian.

If you're a school signed up for BBC School Report you can also share your story ideas via the BBC School Report Uploader. If you're not already registered then you can find out how to take part in the project here.

Unfortunately we cannot respond to all individual submissions but we will be in touch with you directly if we are able to pursue your idea further.

Read the full Terms and Conditions for this assignment here.